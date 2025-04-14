BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The pound rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.3200 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3084.Against the Swiss franc, the yen and the euro, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 1.0812, 188.89 and 0.8625 from early lows of 1.0678, 186.59 and 0.8695, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 1.14 against the franc, 190.00 against the yen and 0.83 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX