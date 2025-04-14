CERTIFY Health Appoints Cameron Blaylock as Vice President of Healthcare Payments

Seasoned payments leader to drive innovation, compliance, and patient-centric strategies in healthcare finance.

CERTIFY Health, a leader in digital healthcare solutions and patient engagement technologies, proudly announces the appointment of Cameron Blaylock as its new Vice President of Healthcare Payments.

With more than a decade of experience across financial services, payments innovation, and strategic sales, Cameron will lead CERTIFY Health's expanding healthcare payments division-focused on optimizing revenue cycles, simplifying patient financial experiences, and driving innovation across the payment ecosystem.

"Cameron's deep understanding of payments and his commitment to simplifying financial journeys make him a perfect fit for CERTIFY Health," said Kevon Kothari, President of CERTIFY Health. "As the healthcare industry continues to shift toward transparency, security, and efficiency in payments, his leadership will be instrumental in helping providers modernize their revenue processes without compromising on care or compliance."

Cameron brings with him an extensive background in banking, managed service providers (MSPs), and fintech environments-where he has consistently delivered impact through relationship-driven sales, operational excellence, and strategic payment enablement. His expertise spans revenue management strategy, partner management, coaching high-performing teams, and crafting scalable payment frameworks that align with business growth goals.

"I'm excited to join a company that's not just building solutions, but reshaping how healthcare providers approach payments," said Cameron Blaylock. "CERTIFY Health's commitment to elevating patient experience and operational efficiency aligns perfectly with my passion for delivering human-first, tech-enabled payment strategies."

CERTIFY Health's platform is trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is built on robust HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, PCI, and GDPR compliance standards. Its payment tools integrate seamlessly with major EHR/EMR systems-enabling healthcare practices to deliver secure, transparent, and convenient financial experiences.

