WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister in Oman's capital Muscat on Sunday.'The discussions were very positive and constructive, and the United States deeply thanks the Sultanate of Oman for its support of this initiative,' the White House said in statement issued after the meeting, hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.The Special Envoy underscored to Dr.Araghchi that he had instructions from President Donald Trump to resolve the two nations' differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible.' These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome,' the statement says.The two sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.Steven Witkoff was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima in the meeting,The White House did not disclose the content of the discussion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX