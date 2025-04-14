AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the second straight month in February, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Monday.Exports rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 4.4 percent rebound in January.The overall growth in February was mainly due to higher exports of machinery, chemical and petroleum products.Imports were also 3.6 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of electrical and optical equipment and petroleum products.In the CBS Export Radar of April, the conditions for exports were less unfavorable than in the February radar.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX