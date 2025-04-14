Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update: NYSE President reassures U.S. market infrastructure is resilient

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 14th

  • Policy questions continued over the weekend after comments from President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
  • The S&P 500 is up early Monday after tariff adjustments last week led to record volatility on Wall Street.
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin recently assured the trading community that the NYSE has, "met the challenge posed by recent volatility."

Read NYSE President Lynn Martin's CNBC Op-ed Here

Opening Bell
MSNBC Films, Sky Studios, Paradine Productions, and White Horse Pictures celebrate the upcoming premiere of documentary series, "David Frost Vs."

Closing Bell
Executives and guests of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) celebrate World Quantum Day

Download the NYSE TV App and Subscribe Here

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663980/NYSE_April_14_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-nyse-president-reassures-us-market-infrastructure-is-resilient-302427613.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.