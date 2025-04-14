New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update: NYSE President reassures U.S. market infrastructure is resilient

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 14th

Policy questions continued over the weekend after comments from President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The S&P 500 is up early Monday after tariff adjustments last week led to record volatility on Wall Street.

NYSE President Lynn Martin recently assured the trading community that the NYSE has, "met the challenge posed by recent volatility."

Read NYSE President Lynn Martin's CNBC Op-ed Here

Opening Bell

MSNBC Films, Sky Studios, Paradine Productions, and White Horse Pictures celebrate the upcoming premiere of documentary series, "David Frost Vs."

Closing Bell

Executives and guests of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) celebrate World Quantum Day

Download the NYSE TV App and Subscribe Here

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663980/NYSE_April_14_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-nyse-president-reassures-us-market-infrastructure-is-resilient-302427613.html