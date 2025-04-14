Vcheck Welcomes Chief Technology Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Experienced executives Daniel Richard and Jake Kirby will lead growth & technology strategies for Vcheck.

Vcheck , a leader in due diligence and business intelligence, today announced two C-Suite appointments, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Daniel Richard and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jake Kirby. Both executives bring decades of experience supporting high-growth companies and will be instrumental in advancing Vcheck's commitment to cutting-edge intelligence solutions and operational excellence.

"These appointments mark a key milestone for Vcheck," said Lyndee Fletcher, Vcheck CEO. "Daniel and Jake's experience will help propel our continued 35% year-over-year growth, enabling us to scale more effectively and evolve the way we deliver innovative intelligence solutions to our clients."

Daniel Richard, a Certified Public Accountant with over 15 years of experience in finance and M&A, will steer Vcheck's financial strategy and expansion initiatives. Previously, Daniel served as the Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at Vantage Elevation, leading the firm's financial operations through significant growth. With expertise in accounting and financial leadership at high-growth B2B firms, Daniel will be invaluable in helping Vcheck navigate the evolving financial landscape and in exploring new market opportunities.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Vcheck and to contribute to the company's continued success," said Daniel. "Vcheck is a fantastic company with a strong culture and aim. I look forward to collaborating with Lyndee and the Vcheck team to continue to drive financial excellence, operational efficiency, and a sustainable next generation of growth while contributing to the business transformation."

Vcheck is pleased to welcome Jake Kirby, who brings over 20 years of experience in technology operations and consulting. Prior to joining Vcheck, Jake served as a Senior Manager in Accenture's Intelligent Platforms group, where he led large-scale, transformative delivery engagements for leading financial services firms - including 8 of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. He also served as the North America GenAI Lead for Banking and Capital Markets within Accenture's SBG group.

"Throughout my career, I have specialized in delivering powerful, data-driven solutions that enable clients to make smarter, faster decisions in an increasingly dynamic environment," said Jake. "I'm excited to join Vcheck and continue driving innovation in risk management."

These strategic appointments follow a year of record 35% growth for Vcheck and position the company to enhance its technology-driven approach to due diligence investigations.

To stay updated on Vcheck, visit www.vcheckglobal.com .

About Vcheck

Founded in 2012, Vcheck is a global investigations firm that helps institutions protect their investments by providing intelligence on individuals and businesses. Vcheck's human-led, tech-enabled approach provides the most comprehensive intelligence with 40% faster turnaround times and continuous, actionable insights. Vcheck conducts over 24,000 investigations annually for 3,000+ clients across 150+ countries.

SOURCE: Vcheck

