Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and nutritional wellness, proudly announces that it has officially filed with OTC Markets Group for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. This filing follows the successful completion of an independent audit with Astra Audit and Advisory LLC on April 1, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing visibility, liquidity, and shareholder value through its innovative stem cell therapies and premium nutritional products.

As part of this uplisting process, OTC Markets will handle Adia Nutrition's Form 15c2-11, a critical step under SEC regulations that enables broker-dealers to quote the company's securities. By having OTC Markets facilitate this streamlined review, Adia benefits from a more efficient path to public quotation compared to traditional FINRA filings. This process ensures current financial and operational information is publicly available, boosting transparency and investor confidence. The 15c2-11 completion will also enhance market maker participation, improving trading efficiency, liquidity, and price discovery-key advantages as Adia transitions to the OTCQB's higher reporting standards and broader investor reach.

Additionally, Adia Nutrition has requested the Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners (NOBO) list, a strategic move to strengthen shareholder engagement. Obtaining the NOBO list allows the company to directly communicate with street-name shareholders who do not object to sharing their contact details, bypassing intermediaries like brokers. This direct access enhances Adia's ability to share updates on its pioneering work-such as Umbilical Cord Stem Cell (UCB-SC) therapies and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT)-while building closer ties with investors and potentially increasing participation in corporate actions like voting or investment opportunities.

"We're thrilled to take this next step toward the OTCQB," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Filing for uplisting, leveraging OTC Markets for our 15c2-11, and requesting the NOBO list reflect our focus on transparency and growth. These moves not only elevate our market presence but also connect us more directly with the investors who believe in our mission to transform healthcare through stem cell innovation and nutritional excellence."

With this filing, Adia Nutrition is poised to capitalize on the OTCQB's benefits, including greater market credibility and access to a wider investor base, as it continues to expand its network of clinics and advance its science-backed solutions. The company remains on track with its broader roadmap toward a potential Nasdaq Small Cap listing, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in regenerative medicine.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

