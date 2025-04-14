Vudoo stands as the first and only commerce content vendor on APS, empowering publishers and retail media networks to monetise their inventory with premium commerce-enabled ads at scale.

Vudoo, the award-winning commerce media platform, has today announced its listing on the Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Connections Marketplace. This milestone marks Vudoo as a first mover in providing commerce content solutions on the APS platform, enabling publishers to unlock new monetisation opportunities.

Through integration with Vudoo, publishers can monetise creative assets into interactive, transactable experiences, keeping audiences engaged on the site. By leveraging real-time commerce signals and intent data, publishers can drive higher engagement and conversions, boosting advertiser demand.

This news comes a year after Vudoo joined AWS Partner Network, which enabled Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners across the globe to access Vudoo's leading in-stream checkout technology.

"Being listed on the Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace is a pivotal moment for Vudoo," said Nick Morgan, Founder and CEO at Vudoo. "It puts us right where we need to be: in the hands of the world's leading publishers at the intersection of content, commerce, and performance.

"Consumers today don't want to click through a maze to buy they want immediacy, and publishers with premium environments are perfectly placed to deliver it. Our integration empowers them to activate new revenue streams through immersive, commerce-enabled ad experiences that close the loop from inspiration to transaction. It's a game-changer not just for monetisation, but for how we think about the future of advertising."

Vudoo's suite of solutions offers a range of benefits for publishers and retail media networks, including:

Transforming passive viewers into buyers: Shorten the path to purchase with commerce-enabled ads, driving immediate conversions.

Shorten the path to purchase with commerce-enabled ads, driving immediate conversions. Keeping audiences on-site: Leverage innovative commerce media tools to enable closed-loop attribution and enhance user engagement.

Leverage innovative commerce media tools to enable closed-loop attribution and enhance user engagement. Activating full-funnel growth: Drive awareness to purchase within a single, high-performing creative.

Drive awareness to purchase within a single, high-performing creative. Leveraging intent data and commerce signals: Refine targeting, optimise creative, and improve bidding.

Refine targeting, optimise creative, and improve bidding. Monetising video and display: Attract ad dollars with brand-safe, commerce-ready formats.

Attract ad dollars with brand-safe, commerce-ready formats. Elevating ads with interactive commerce features: Integrate buy now buttons, product catalogs, and checkouts.

Integrate buy now buttons, product catalogs, and checkouts. Seamless eCommerce integration: Connect with platforms like Shopify, Magento and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and payment gateways including Stripe, Adyen, Braintree and Cybersource via headless commerce API.

Connect with platforms like Shopify, Magento and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and payment gateways including Stripe, Adyen, Braintree and Cybersource via headless commerce API. Tracking commerce signals: Analyse product selections, add-to-carts, and abandoned carts to understand user behaviour.

Analyse product selections, add-to-carts, and abandoned carts to understand user behaviour. Improving retargeting: Identify high-intent users for optimised, personalised campaigns.

Identify high-intent users for optimised, personalised campaigns. Activating commerce interactions across display, and rich media.

Vudoo's technology has demonstrated significant success, with 81% of consumers finding product discovery and shopping easier with commerce-enabled ads.1 This streamlined approach shortens the path to purchase, captures valuable intent data and commerce signals, and provides closed-loop attribution for impactful campaigns.

For more information, visit https://vudoo.com/apsconnectionsmarketplace

For Publishers within Amazon's network, please visit https://ams.amazon.com/u0/cxm-services/webpublisher/connections_marketplace/explore/ddb_key_836/

About Vudoo

Founded in 2017, Vudoo's content commerce platform enables advertisers to enhance their content by creating personalised journeys through unique, one-to-one storytelling that captures audience attention and boosts engagement.

The company's patent-pending, in-stream checkout feature allows customers to transact directly within content, enabling advertisers to boost conversions and collapse the sales funnel. Vudoo's low footprint means brands and publishers can integrate content commerce functions into their tech stack without needing to upgrade their own infrastructure or operational capabilities.

_________________________ 1 KANTAR Brand Lifts Insights®, Advertising Research Provided for News Corp and Moët Chandon, October 2022

