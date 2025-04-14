WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. president Donald Trump is perfectly fit, health-wise, according to the White House.White House released the results of Trump's first annual medical check-up since he assumed power for a second term in January.At 78 years and 220 days at the time of inauguration, Trump was the oldest president to take oath in U.S. history.The results rule out concerns over his health, especially after surviving an assassination attempt during campaign.'President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.' White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella says in a memo sent to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Sunday.The president is in 'excellent cognitive and physical health,' Barbabella said on the basis of medical tests conducted at the Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday.'President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.'Trump has taken lifelong abstinence from alcohol and tobacco consumption.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX