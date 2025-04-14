WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration will launch drone-detection testing in Cape May, New Jersey, on Monday.The FAA's Center of Excellence for UAS Research, or ASSURE, will conduct the testing with the support of the Delaware River Bay Authority Police and other local first responders.The FAA said it will operate several large drones and more than 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones during the two-week testing. It will take place over the water and near the Cape May Ferry Terminal during the daytime on weekdays.The FAA warned the public not to fly recreational drones near this area during the test period.The agency has been testing drone detection technologies at airports over the last few years and is expanding testing to off-airport locations. These tests will help determine the effectiveness of these technologies and whether they might interfere with FAA or aircraft navigation systems.The FAA conducted the first of these off-airport tests in Alaska. The administration will conduct additional testing in New Mexico, North Dakota and Mississippi later this year.The FAA receives more than 100 drone-sighting reports near airports each month. 'We want to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal,' it said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX