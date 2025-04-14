Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of EGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)
LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
14 April 2025
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting sent to Shareholders on 19 March 2025 (the "Notice of EGM") were duly passed (in respect of Resolution 1, as an ordinary Resolution and, in respect of Resolution 2, as a special resolution).
Votes representing 48.62% of the issued share capital were cast. Details of the proxy voting results are noted below:
|Resolution
|For¹
|% of votes cast
|Against
|% of votes cast
|Votes withheld²
|39,365,905
|99.94
|25,063
|0.06
|0
|39,365,905
|99.94
|25,063
|0.06
|0
¹ Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chair has been included in the "For" totals.
² A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution.
The circular sent by the Company to its Shareholders on 19 March 2025 (the "Circular"), of which the Notice of EGM forms part, is available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular. The full text of each of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of EGM.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Tel: 020 7496 3000
