Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Result of EGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 14

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

14 April 2025

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting sent to Shareholders on 19 March 2025 (the "Notice of EGM") were duly passed (in respect of Resolution 1, as an ordinary Resolution and, in respect of Resolution 2, as a special resolution).

Votes representing 48.62% of the issued share capital were cast. Details of the proxy voting results are noted below:

Resolution For¹ % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes withheld² THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 2, the proposed New Investment Objective and Policy be approved and adopted as the Company's investment objective and policy. 39,365,905 99.94 25,063 0.06 0 THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 1, the articles of incorporation produced to the EGM and initialled by the Chair of the EGM for the purpose of identification be adopted as the articles of incorporation of the Company. 39,365,905 99.94 25,063 0.06 0

¹ Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chair has been included in the "For" totals.

² A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution.

The circular sent by the Company to its Shareholders on 19 March 2025 (the "Circular"), of which the Notice of EGM forms part, is available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular. The full text of each of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of EGM.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

Tel: 020 7496 3000

END