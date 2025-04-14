BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in March, though slightly, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.Producer and import prices dropped 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, the same pace as in the previous month. The price index has been falling since May 2023.The producer price index showed an increase of 0.3 percent, while import prices dropped by 0.9 percent.On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.1 percent in March after rising 0.3 percent in the prior month. The expected increase was 0.2 percent.Food products in particular were more expensive compared to February, while petroleum products, in contrast, became cheaper.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX