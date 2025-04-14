CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Concessions and reliefs recently announced to the newly imposed tariffs helped markets stage a strong rebound on Monday. Strong corporate earnings also boosted sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. European benchmarks have also surged ahead. Asian bourses also finished trading on a positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rallied in the backdrop of data from China showing a sharp rebound in crude imports. Recently announced exemptions in the steep trade tariffs on China dragged down prices of the yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,759.50, up 1.36% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,461.80, up 1.84% Germany's DAX at 20,933.06, up 2.77% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,116.97, up 1.92% France's CAC 40 at 7,277.43, up 2.43% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,912.75, up 2.62% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,982.36, up 1.18% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,748.60, up 1.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,262.81, up 0.76% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,417.40, up 2.40%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1313, down 0.41% GBP/USD at 1.3138, up 0.44% USD/JPY at 143.94, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6285, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.3891, up 0.19% Dollar Index at 100.05, down 0.05%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.429%, down 1.42% Germany at 2.5220%, down 0.24% France at 3.279%, down 1.74% U.K. at 4.7200%, down 0.63% Japan at 1.344%, up 0.60%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $65.38, down 0.96%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $62.12, up 1.01%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,211.05, down 1.03%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $85,057.22, up 0.70% Ethereum at $1,673.03, up 4.19% XRP at $2.15, down 1.09% BNB at $589.89, down 0.41% Solana at $134.08, up 3.31%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX