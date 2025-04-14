Rivers are Life Partners with Waypoint TV for Earth Day Event

The event brings large-scale awareness and support to initiatives that positively impact vital river systems

Rivers are Life, a network of River Heroes who are invested in the protection of rivers around the world, is proud to announce its latest distribution partnership with Waypoint TV, the fastest-growing streaming television channel for outdoor lifestyle, fishing, and hunting programming. The partnership will culminate with an Earth Day event on April 22nd to celebrate the vital work being done to restore and protect our waterways.

In an effort to create real impact this Earth Day, Rivers are Life and Waypoint TV are coming together to give a voice back to the rivers that sustain us all. With more than just storytelling and building awareness around river conservation, this partnership will consist of a series of conservation-driven vignettes, podcast features and social activations that drive tangible support to those organizations that are working tirelessly to make a difference.

"We are thrilled our films will reach even more viewers who share our passion and commitment in protecting our rivers, just in time for Earth Day," said Rivers are Life VP of Marketing, Katie Horning. "We are confident that this partnership with Waypoint TV will bring even more attention to the important role that rivers play in our world and how outdoor enthusiasts and the outdoor curious can support and advocate for our waterways."

"This partnership with Rivers are Life will bring these powerful conservation stories to millions of viewers through this special programming event on Waypoint TV," said Graig Hale, Director of Business Development at Waypoint TV. "As a platform dedicated to outdoor storytelling, Waypoint is proud to serve as a messenger for these important initiatives. The fundraising element will have a direct impact on conservation efforts, supporting vital projects that restore and preserve our rivers for generations to come."

Viewers can tune in to the action on April 22nd at WaypointTV.com, where they can also donate to organizations supporting river conservation like Rivers are Life, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, Trout Unlimited, Captains for Clean Water, and Coastal Conservation Association HERE.

In addition, Rivers are Life launched its new River Action membership program, which will allow individuals and partners to contribute to and track Impact Projects in real time, allowing community members to take action and create lasting change. Through this Earth Day initiative in partnership with Waypoint TV, Rivers are Life aims to raise $50,000 for river action projects, offering viewers the opportunity to donate directly to the cause.

