IEH Corporation to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, April 24, 2025

IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 10:30 AM (Local Time -PST). Dave Offerman (President, CEO of IEH) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book session_id=X5EKny8vzkbgFcZMTmWymy

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with IEH Corporation and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About IEH Corporation

For over 80 years and 4 generations of family-run management, IEH Corporation has designed, developed, and manufactured printed circuit board (PCB) connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high performance applications. With its signature Hyperboloid technology, IEH supplies the most durable, reliable connectors for the most demanding environments. The Company markets primarily to companies in defense, aerospace, medical, space and industrial applications, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Southeast and Central Asia and the Mideast. The Company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

CONTACT:

Dave Offerman

IEH Corporation

dave@iehcorp.com

718-492-4448

SOURCE: IEH Corporation

