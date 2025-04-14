CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The loonie fell to 1.3909 against the greenback, from an early more than 5-month high of 1.3827.The loonie declined to a 10-day low of 0.8786 against the aussie.The loonie was trading at 103.13 against the yen, down from an early 4-day high of 103.95.The currency is poised to challenge support around 1.41 against the greenback, 0.89 against the aussie and 101.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX