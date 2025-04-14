WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta announced plans to begin training its artificial intelligence models using publicly shared content from adult users in the European Union, as part of its broader push to tailor AI experiences for European audiences.The company will utilize public posts, comments, and interactions with Meta AI, including user queries, to enhance its models, which power tools across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.The move follows the rollout of Meta AI in Europe last month and marks the resumption of training efforts paused last year due to regulatory concerns. Meta says the initiative will help its AI better understand Europe's diverse languages, cultures, and digital behaviors ranging from regional dialects to the distinct use of humor and sarcasm.Starting this week, users across the EU will receive notifications via Meta's apps and email, informing them of the data collection and offering a clear and accessible opt-out form. Meta confirmed it will respect all opt-out requests, including those already submitted.The company emphasized that private messages and data from users under 18 will not be used. Meta also noted that its approach aligns with industry practices, pointing out that competitors like Google and OpenAI have already used similar data for AI development.This move comes after the European Data Protection Board affirmed Meta's compliance with legal obligations, allowing the company to move forward with its AI initiatives. Privacy advocates had previously raised concerns, but Meta insists its process is transparent and designed with user rights in mind.With this step, Meta aims to deliver more relevant and localized AI tools while maintaining compliance with Europe's strict data protection standards.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX