BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK), a manufacturer of medical and safety technology product, reported that its preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first quarter was approximately 0.4 million euros down from 15.1 million euros last year. This was due to the lower net sales volume and the increase in expenses compared to the same quarter of the prior year.At around 730 million euros, with net of currency effects at minus 1.2 percent and nominal at minus 0.8 percent, net sales almost reached the prior-year level of 735.8 million euros for the first quarter of 2024.For the fiscal year 2025, Dräger continues to expect an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5 percent.The full results for the first three months of the fiscal year will be published on April 30, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX