FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Tuesday, April 15th 2025



COMPANY EVENTS

06:00 CHE: Sika AG, Q1 Sales

06:00 CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Full Year Figures

07:00 CHE: Sulzer, Q1 Sales

07:00 SWE: Ericsson, Q1

08:00 DEU: Beiersdorf, Q1

10:00 DEU: Mahle, Quarterly Press conference, Stuttgart 12:30 USA: PNC Financial Services, Q1

12:45 USA: Johnson & Johnson, Q1

12:45 USA: Bank of America, Q1

13:30 FRA: Airbus Group, Annual General Meeting

14:00 NLD: Stellantis, Annual General Meeting

14:00 USA: Citigroup Inc, Q1

15:00 USA: Bank of New York Mellon, Annual General Meeting 15:30 USA: Moody's, Annual General Meeting

18:00 USA: U.S. Bancorp, Annual General Meeting



ECONOMIC DATA

07:00 FIN: Consumer Prices 3/25

08:00 DEU: Wholesale Prices 3/25

08:00 GBR: Unemployment data 2/25

08:00 ROU: Industrial Production 2/25

08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 3/25 Final

10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 3/25 Final

11:00 DEU: ZEW Index 4/25

11:00 EUR: Industrial Production 2/25

12:00 IRL: Trade Balance 2/25

14:30 USA: Empire State Index 4/25

14:30 USA: Im- / Export prices 3/25



°



While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information. All time designations are provided in CEST.

Copyright dpa-AFX

