STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at SEK4.149 billion, or SEK1.24 per share. This compares with SEK2.559 billion, or SEK0.77 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to SEK55 billion from SEK53.3 billion last year.Ericsson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: SEK4.149 Bln. vs. SEK2.559 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.24 vs. SEK0.77 last year. -Revenue: SEK55 Bln vs. SEK53.3 Bln last year.Borje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson, said: 'Looking ahead, we remain confident of our strong position in Mobile Networks and expect Enterprise to stabilize during 2025. In the evolving global trade landscape and macro volatility, we continue to focus on controlling what we can control and delivering to our customers.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX