15-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Uranium Energy Exploration Plc (to be renamed The Smarter Web Company Plc from Admission) APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office: Suite 11 14 London Road Guildford Surrey, GU1 2AG Principal Place of Business: Suite 11 14 London Road Guildford Surrey, GU1 2AG DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Andrew Simon John Webley (Chief Executive Officer) Sean Edward Wade (Non- Executive Chairman) Mario Visconti (Chief Financial Officer) Tyler Matthew Evans (Non-Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Information Technology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Smarter Web Company, is a UK-based web design agency, specialising in creating bespoke, mobile-friendly websites and offers a range of online marketing strategies to help businesses of all sizes enhance their online presence. Services include various web design packages, logo design, Search Engine Optimisation, animation and custom development. Each website is designed and built by a team of in-house web designers, providing clients with full content management capabilities to update their sites as needed. The Company aims to grow revenue through both increasing service adoption with existing clients and expanding its client base. The Company will also progress an acquisition strategy targeting other businesses with a view to growing its number of clients and / or recurring revenue. The Smarter Web Company will only make acquisitions where the Directors believe the timing and opportunity is appropriate. Since 2023 The Smarter Web Company has adopted a policy of accepting payment as Bitcoin. The Company is pioneering the adoption of a Digital Asset Treasury Policy into its strategy and as the Company explores opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions it will look to store its capital in a mix of cash and Digital Assets including Bitcoin. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Peterhouse Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: ordinary shares of £0.001, number of shares TBC SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC % SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Pre Post Andrew Webley* n/a TBC 210k Capital LP n/a TBC

* jointly owned with Joanna Webley, wife of Andrew Webley TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: Retail offer via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform. This is open until 5pm, 17 April 2025. THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: On or around 25 April 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.smarterwebcompany.co.uk

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 10 April 2025





