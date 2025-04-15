CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.7814 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7941.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6378 and 0.8834 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6319 and 0.8784, respectively.The aussie edged up to 91.19 against the yen, from Monday's closing value of 90.50.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.71 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 96.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX