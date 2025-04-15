LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK jobless rate remained unchanged in the three months to February, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.The unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in the December to February period, unchanged from the preceding period and matched economists' expectations.Annual growth in employees' earnings excluding bonuses was 5.9 percent in December to February. This was slightly slower than the expected growth of 6.0 percent.Including bonus, total earnings climbed 5.6 percent from the previous year compared to the forecast of 5.7 percent.The number of vacancies decreased 26,000 on the quarter to 781,000 in January to March. This was the 33rd consecutive quarterly decline, the ONS said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX