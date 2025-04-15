LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Tuesday said its first-quarter hydrocarbon production is expected to be at the high end of the guidance range of 2.5 Mboe/d to 2.55 Mboe/d, up nearly 4 percent from the same quarter a year ago.The company expects Exploration & Production results to reflect this increase in production as well as a price environment slightly more favorable than in the fourth quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX