DJ Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.2796 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12590299 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 382815 EQS News ID: 2117928 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2117928&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)