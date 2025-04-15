Anzeige
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Dow Jones News
15.04.2025 09:57 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) 
Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Apr-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6850.4062 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7226688 
CODE: JPX4 LN 
ISIN: LU2233156749 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2233156749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     JPX4 LN 
LEI Code:   2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 
Sequence No.: 382966 
EQS News ID:  2118238 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2118238&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2025 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
