DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.0008 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 313400 CODE: AMEG LN ISIN: LU2469335371 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335371 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 382983 EQS News ID: 2118272 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 15, 2025 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)