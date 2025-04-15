BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial output declined in February after recovering in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Industrial production logged a seasonally and working-day adjusted decrease of 3.2 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in January.Manufacturing output contracted 3.7 percent annually in February. Output in the mining and quarrying sector dropped 6.3 percent, while electricity production advanced by 2.5 percent.On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 5.2 percent from last year.Month-on-month, industrial production fell 2.1 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX