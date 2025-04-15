JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German medical technology company, on Tuesday reported a rise in preliminary revenue for the second quarter, helped by a stronger than projected growth in the consumables business for refractive surgery in China.For the three-month period to March 31, the company recorded earnings per share of 0.52 euro, unchanged from 0.52 euro per share posted for the same period last year.Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization on intangible assets from purchase price allocations, or EBITA, stood at around 78 million euros, higher than 67.2 million euros a year ago.Revenue was 560 million euros, up from the prior year's 472.1 million euros. This includes a contribution of around 54 million euros from the acquisition of Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center B.V., which has been consolidated for the first time since April 2024.Looking ahead, for the full year, Carl Zeiss Meditec expects stable to slight EBITA growth with a moderate growth in revenue.The company will release its first-half earnings report on May 13.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX