LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in more than one year, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in March, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in February.Further, the latest inflation rate was the fastest since December 2023, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.The acceleration of year-on-year price growth continued to be affected by non-alcoholic beverages, selected foods, food services, alcoholic beverages with tobacco, and personal care products and services, the agency said.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.2 percent in March from 2.8 percent in the prior month. Similarly, clothing and footwear rose at a faster pace of 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on transportation slowed to 1.1 percent from 2.6 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in March, following a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX