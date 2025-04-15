Port Jefferson, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - 365 Airport Transfer, a fully licensed and certified car and limousine service operating throughout New York City, has announced the latest upgrade to its high-end fleet: the inclusion of the 2026 Cadillac Escalade and 2026 Chevrolet Suburban. These next-generation vehicles bring a host of passenger-focused enhancements, reaffirming the company's commitment to providing elevated comfort, convenience, and consistency across every journey.

365 Airport Transfer Introduces 2026 Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Suburban to Elevate Passenger Experience

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/248063_190cda23f42fbb88_001full.jpg

With increased demand for dependable, premium ground mobility, the integration of these 2026 models marks a strategic step forward for 365 Airport Transfer in meeting the evolving needs of clients ranging from airport travelers to corporate delegations.

Both vehicles have been selected for their ability to enhance the in-cabin experience through practical comfort and thoughtful design. The 2026 Cadillac Escalade offers expanded third-row accommodations as standard, delivering increased legroom and headroom for rear passengers. The cabin features multi-zone climate control and a panoramic fixed glass roof, available in select trims, which contribute to a quiet and spacious environment.

In parallel, the 2026 Chevrolet Suburban includes tri-zone automatic climate control and multiple USB charging ports across all seating rows. These standard features help ensure consistent connectivity and comfort for passengers throughout the ride. With roomy seating for up to nine and a reengineered platform that prioritizes ride quality, the Suburban remains a preferred choice for group outings and New York City airport transfers.

"This expansion reflects our long-standing mission to set a higher benchmark in ground transportation," said Wajid Iqbal, owner of 365 Airport Transfer. "Clients expect reliability and comfort. These vehicle additions deliver on both."

365 Airport Transfer expands its premium fleet

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/248063_190cda23f42fbb88_002full.jpg

The move comes at a time when expectations for luxury and adaptability in the car service sector are growing. By offering flexible booking options, 365 Airport Transfer makes these new vehicles available for both planned itineraries and last-minute arrangements. Whether servicing a business meeting in Manhattan, transportation to and from JFK, or car service to LaGuardia Airport, the company continues to provide refined rides built around passenger satisfaction.

The introduction of these models is also supported by real-time vehicle tracking and weather-responsive routing, enabling chauffeurs to navigate complex traffic conditions across New York City and surrounding boroughs. Each chauffeur undergoes extensive training and background screening, ensuring a professional experience from start to finish.

With 24/7 customer support and consistent investment in cutting-edge vehicles, 365 Airport Transfer strengthens its foothold as one of the most dependable names in the New York region. From Nassau County to Queens, from airport pickups to special events, the company's upgraded fleet signals its readiness to lead in a competitive ground transportation landscape.

To learn more about 365 Airport Transfer's services or to book a ride, visit https://365airporttransfer.com.

About 365 Airport Transfer:

365 Airport Transfer operates throughout New York City, providing licensed car and limousine services that prioritize safety, dependability, and client satisfaction. With an experienced team of professional chauffeurs and a fleet built around comfort and functionality, the company remains dedicated to enhancing every passenger experience.

info@365airporttransfer.com

Media Contact:

SOURCE: GetFeatured