PUMA empowers early-morning runners with a new global activation encouraging runners around the world to rise to the challenge and chase the runner's high

Global sports company PUMA announces the launch of its first global activation around the latest brand campaign and invites runners around the world to 'Go Wild' for the 5AM High Drops. Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Mexico City, London and Tokyo are just some of the cities around the world where PUMA will drop free pairs of PUMA's latest Deviate NITRO 3, Forever Run, and other new PUMA running shoes out in the wild at 5am at high points, to reward the dedication of early-morning runners chasing the runner's high.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415649990/en/

As a part of PUMA's latest global brand campaign, "Go Wild", the global sports company is launching its first global activation and inviting runners around the world to 'Go Wild' for the 5AM High Drops.

As part of PUMA's Go Wild brand campaign, 5AM High Drops is timed with the start of spring and peak marathon training season. In line with the most recent approach from PUMA, joining the so-called 5am run club comes with a list of benefits that effect everything from your performance to your mental health. As more individuals embrace outdoor activity and chase the runner's high, the global giveaway inspires everyone to unleash their true selves and Go Wild.

All runners need to do to win, is to be one of the first ones to run to one of the 'high drop' locations announced on PUMA's participating local Instagram channels at 5am on the specified date. Between April and May, the first runners to reach their local 'high drop' location will receive a free pair of Deviate NITRO 3, Forever Run, and other new PUMA running shoes as a reward for their commitment to early morning running.

Erin Longin, VP Run/Train at PUMA says, "We're so excited to provide an opportunity for runners worldwide to Go Wild with 5AM High Drops. At PUMA, we want to champion those with a passion for running, especially as more people start to train and enjoy the outdoors this spring.

"The global giveaway is built with our philosophy at heart, which emphasises sport as a space for self-expression and enjoyment. The 5AM High Drops encourages everyone to embrace their unique dedication to the runner's high with confidence, particularly during this peak running period."

5AM High Drops follows the latest brand campaign video from PUMA that found that inappropriate weather ranked as the highest barrier to running in the USA (42%), indicating that now is the most ideal time of year for PUMA to empower runners worldwide. This activation celebrates runners re-arranging their lives to chase the runner's high, highlighting an uptake in the sport and an area for PUMA to champion those dedicated individuals that chase the runner's high before the sunrise.

PUMA's 5AM High Drops comes as part of PUMA's latest global brand campaign, "Go Wild". For more information on Go Wild, see here.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415649990/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

PUMA

Kseniia Illiushina

Global Brand PR Manager

kseniia.iliushina@puma.com

Mario Almeida

Director of Global PR Brand Activations

mario.almeida@puma.com