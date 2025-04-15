PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation remained stable as estimated in March, staying at its lowest level in just over 4 years, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.Consumer price inflation came in at 0.8 percent in March, the same as in February, which was the lowest inflation since February 2021. That was in line with the flash data published on March 28.Similarly, harmonized inflation also held steady in March at 0.9 percent, as estimated. Moreover, the inflation remained below the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent.The annual decline in energy prices deepened to 6.6 percent from 5.8 percent, and costs for manufactured products logged a renewed decline of 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, services inflation rose to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent. Food prices grew 0.6 percent from last year versus 0.3 percent in February.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent after remaining flat in February. The HICP also showed a monthly increase of 0.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash estimate.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX