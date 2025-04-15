CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter grew to $6.99 billion or $0.90 per share from $6.14 billion or $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.On average, 16 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The provision for credit losses was $1.48 billion, compared to $1.32 billion last year.Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 6 percent to $27.37 billion from $25.82 billion in the prior-year quarter, driven by noninterest income growth across all segments and higher net interest income. Wall Street expected revenues of $26.91 billion for the quarter.Net interest income was $14.44 billion, up 3 percent from last year, as lower deposit costs were partially offset by the impacts of lower interest rates and one less day of interest accrual.Non-interest income grew to $12.92 billion from $11.79 billion last year.Noninterest expense increased 3 percent to $17.70 billion from last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX