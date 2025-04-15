Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 March 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
12.3
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
6.9
3
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
3.4
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.1
5
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.1
6
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
3.0
7
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.8
8
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
United Kingdom
2.7
9
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.3
10
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.2
11
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.1
12
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.0
13
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.8
14
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.8
15
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.8
16
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.7
17
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.7
18
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.6
19
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.5
20
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.4
21
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.2
22
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.2
23
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
0.9
24
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.8
25
Kalmar
Industrials
Finland
0.8
Total equity investments
64.1
Cash and other net assets
35.9
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 March 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
21.3
United Kingdom
14.0
Japan
12.3
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Americas: Direct Equities
6.2
Asia Pacific ex Japan
3.4
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
35.9
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 March 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
12.3
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Financials: Direct Equities
2.7
Total Financials
21.9
Industrials
12.1
Consumer Staples
8.9
Energy
5.3
Health Care
4.3
Communication Services
3.8
Consumer Discretionary
3.4
Materials
3.2
Information Technology
1.2
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
35.9
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
15 April 2025