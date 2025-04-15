MEXC Sees 170% Surge in Trading Volume Amid Zero-Fee Campaign

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has reported a notable increase in trading activity following the launch of its Zero-Fee Trading Campaign in the first quarter of 2025. The program aimed to remove fees from particular futures trading pairs while simultaneously boosting user interaction and substantial growth throughout essential platform metrics.

During the first three months of the year, the platform witnessed an increase of 17.8% in monthly active traders and a 170.2% surge in trading volume, driven by the introduction of popular trading pairs such as SOL/USDT , HYPE/USDT , and S/USDT . These listings matched user preferences and overall market trends, reinforcing MEXC's position as a leader in both exchange performance and liquidity depth.

Top Performing Pairs: SOL/USDT and ADA/USDT

The campaign's most active trading pairs included SOL/USDT together with DOGE/USDT, ADA/USDT, TRUMPOFFICIAL/USDT and SUI/USDT.

SOL/USDT achieved the highest trading volume increase of 185.62%, comprising 19% of total futures trading volume and becoming the leading pair of the quarter. ADA/USDT showed outstanding growth through a 369.44% increase in trading volume accompanied by a 393.05% increase in daily average share, highlighting the effectiveness of zero fees in boosting interest for promising assets.

Market Share Growth: Dominance in Key Trading Pairs

In terms of market share growth, AIXBT/USDT led the rankings with a 331% increase, followed by DOGE/USDT (+283%) and SOL/USDT (+209%). Notably, DOGE/USDT and SOL/USDT achieved the highest market share in their categories on CoinMarketCap, at 30.5% and 30.3%, respectively. ADA/USDT followed with a 20.6% share, securing second place in its category, while HYPE/USDT posted a 165% increase in market share.

AIXBT/USDT (+331%)

(+331%) DOGE/USDT (+283%)

(+283%) SOL/USDT (+209%)

(+209%) ADA/USDT (+186%)

(+186%) HYPE/USDT (+165%)

A Breakthrough in Campaign Performance and Exchange Leadership

During Q1 2025, the Zero Trading Fee Campaign established MEXC as a leading force behind market volume and activity for both well-known and up-and-coming tokens. MEXC achieved wider trader participation and increased liquidity by eliminating fees on popular trading pairs.

The campaign's success is attributed to precise timing, well-chosen trading pairs, and a clear, simplified fee structure - rather than external incentives or large-scale marketing. These results suggest that subtle adjustments to cost structures can have an outsized impact on user engagement and trading dynamics.

MEXC continues to evaluate the results of the initiative and explore further opportunities to enhance user experience in the upcoming quarters.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665096/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665145/20250415_171104.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665146/20250415_171113.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645195/MEXC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-sees-170-surge-in-trading-volume-amid-zero-fee-campaign-302428890.html