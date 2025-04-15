Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") announces the appointments of Gregory Lytle as president, chief executive officer and director, Glen Wallace as chief financial officer, and Brayden Sutton as director.

These appointments follow the resignations of Michael Romanik as president, chief executive officer and director, and Jeff Smulders as chief financial officer and director.

Mr. Lytle has been providing strategic advice to mineral exploration companies for over 20 years and has served as a consultant to GoldON since 2013. As the managing director of Lytle & Associates, a corporate communications and advisory firm supporting private and public enterprises for more than 30 years, Mr. Lytle's experience spans industries including technology, biotech, real estate, publishing, and mineral exploration. He has facilitated the raising of over $100 million in funding for clients and initiated relationships with industry leaders including American Express, GE, Intel Capital, and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Lytle was also instrumental in the successful sale of the Valentine Lake gold project to Marathon Gold.

Mr. Wallace has acted as GoldON's Chief Compliance Officer since 2019 and has served as Chief Financial Officer and a director with several development-stage public companies since the 1990s. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years of experience in accounting and the management and administration of publicly listed companies and was a partner in the accounting firm of Austin Chan & Wallace for six years. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from Laurentian University and Advanced Specialty Certificates in Forensic Accounting and Securities Fraud Analysis from BCIT. Mr. Wallace brings extensive skills in regulatory compliance, finance and administration of emerging companies.

Mr. Sutton is the founder and president of Sutton Ventures Ltd., a merchant bank that has supported a wide range of early-stage ventures since 2007, with a focus on mineral exploration, technology, and emerging markets. A self-taught investor, gold and silver speculator, and author of Money Mind: Beyond Speculation, he brings over two decades of capital markets experience to the boardroom. He has held executive and advisory roles at several public companies, contributing to corporate strategy, investor relations, and early-stage project development. Mr. Sutton is a strong advocate for sound money principles, responsible exploration, and disciplined stewardship of shareholder capital.

"On behalf of the board, I'd like to offer our heartfelt thanks to Mike for his leadership and commitment to the Company over the past 16 years. We would also like to thank Jeff for his valuable contributions to the Company and wish them both the best in health, happiness, and success in the future," said Mr. Lytle. "Additionally, we'd like to extend a warm welcome to Brayden and look forward to utilizing his diverse skill set as GoldON embarks on its next chapter. His experience and vision will be instrumental as we position the Company to participate in the coming gold cycle."

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is a mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties. Our goal is to add value by defining or redefining the exploration opportunity, maintain ownership control during the value creation phase of discovery, and then source a well-financed partner capable of accelerating discovery, resource definition, and development.

For more information, you can visit our website at goldonresources.com, download our investor presentation here, and follow us on X at https://x.com/GoldONResources.

