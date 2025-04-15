Company doubles down on key market, expands global footprint to protect organizations' most critical assets

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced the opening of its new EMEA headquarters in London. Driven by increasing customer demand for its Armis Centrix platform, the new headquarters reinforces Armis' formal presence in EMEA and expands its footprint. This momentum is the next step in the company's strategy to be the global cybersecurity leader securing the world's critical infrastructure.

"Our new EMEA headquarters reflects Armis' unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class support, product and expertise to our customers," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder at Armis. "As more organizations and governments rely on Armis in EMEA and internationally, our focus remains clear: to help customers solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges through one comprehensive platform. To accelerate this impact, we are committed to expanding globally and deepening our investment in critical markets like EMEA."

Armis' presence in EMEA has consistently grown, with a more than 60% increase in headcount over the last three years. This growth is fueled by Armis' rapidly expanding customer base, which includes Carrefour, Ryanair, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust and many more. The London office will provide a collaborative workspace for Armis' go-to-market teams and serve as a central meeting hub for its customers and partners in the region.

"The new headquarters in London will be instrumental in fostering deeper relationships with existing and prospective customers, partners and of course our team," said Christina Kemper, VP of International at Armis. "This is an important milestone that underscores Armis' dedication to both the EMEA and international markets. I look forward to the opportunities it will create to drive growth and innovation across our employees, customers and partners."

Global organizations and governments, including 35+ of the top Fortune 100 companies, have adopted Armis Centrix, Armis' Cyber Exposure Management Platform, to protect their entire attack surface by managing cyber risk exposure in real time.

Armis continues to demonstrate significant business momentum. Over the last year, the company successfully completed three acquisitions, surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue and increased its total valuation to $4.2 billion.

In addition to London, Armis has offices in Munich, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Tel Aviv, Israel; Melbourne, Australia; Reston, Virginia; San Francisco and New York City, with more locations set to open later this year.

Learn more about Armis and its open career opportunities here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415728078/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Cradick

Senior Director, Global Communications

Armis

pr@armis.com