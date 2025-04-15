WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's approval rating is steady at 48 percent, with the highest approval on his handling of immigration (51 percent) and reducing the cost of government (50 percent), and the lowest on his handling of inflation (41 percent) and tariffs and trade policy (41 percent).These are the highlights of the April Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.This month's poll also covered public opinion on the economy, stock market, government efficiency, and Middle East, as well as an in-depth study on Americans' views of Trump's recent tariff policies.'Trump is perhaps making one of the biggest gambles of his presidency but voters are willing to give him some time,' said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. 'Tariffs have raised some questions as inflation remains everyone's top concern but immigration and government efficiency continue to see positive support.'The majority of voters continue to support Trump's policies, the poll finds. Deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes (74 percent), closing the border (70 percent), and eliminating waste in government expenditures (69 percent) have the highest support among voters; Renaming the Gulf of Mexico (37 percent) and tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada (50 percent) have the lowest approval rating.47 percent of voters oppose Trump's tariff program while 45 percent support it. 48 percent of voters say the Trump administration's tariff policies are the right idea but require more patience to work.52 percent of voters say Trump is doing a better job than his predecessor Joe Biden.56 percent of voters believe Trump is just pushing his agenda as fast and wide rather than intentionally overwhelming the courts with the rapid pace of his policies.43 percent of voters say Trump is doing worse than expected.84 percent of voters and a majority across parties support free trade. 78 percent of voters say free trade has been beneficial to the U.S. economy, and 82 percent say it has been beneficial to them and their family personally.39 percent of voters, a plurality, expect the U.S. economy to get worse in the next 12 months.The April Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States during April 9-10, among 2,286 registered voters.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX