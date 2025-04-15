CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed in world markets as uncertainty over the trade tariffs weighed on market mood. Hopes of a pause in auto tariffs boosted sentiment. Markets, in the meanwhile are waiting for monetary policy cues in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are trading with gains. Asian bourses also finished trading on a positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index recorded modest gains. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined in the aftermath of the International Energy Agency revising down the global oil demand growth projection for 2025 citing the escalating trade tensions. Gold also recorded modest gains. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,355.50, down 0.42% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,384.60, down 0.40% Germany's DAX at 21,080.96, up 0.83% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,196.27, up 0.76% France's CAC 40 at 7,275.02, up 0.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,929.85, up 0.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,267.54, up 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,761.70, up 0.17% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,267.66, up 0.15% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,466.27, up 0.23%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1329, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3234, up 0.39% USD/JPY at 142.89, down 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6365, up 0.73% USD/CAD at 1.3871, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 99.85, up 0.21%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.376%, up 0.27% Germany at 2.5310%, up 0.36% France at 3.292%, up 0.43% U.K. at 4.7030%, up 0.77% Japan at 1.373%, down 0.22%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $64.42, down 0.71%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $61.09, down 0.72%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,237.41, up 0.34%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $85,578.93, up 0.70% Ethereum at $1,631.92, down 2.61% XRP at $2.15, down 0.27% BNB at $588.50, down 0.68% Solana at $132.08, down 1.13%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX