Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
[15.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.04.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,043,332.00
|USD
|0
|38,008,378.97
|7.5364
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.04.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,628,783.00
|EUR
|0
|20,961,512.68
|5.7765
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.04.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,935,016.00
|GBP
|0
|19,501,732.25
|10.0783
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.04.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|4,932,853.96
|7.9978
