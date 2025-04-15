WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a flat note amidst mixed sentiment in global markets.Overall crypto market capitalization is almost flat at $2.69 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has decreased 12.8 percent to $77 billion.Bitcoin has edged down 0.05 percent overnight to trade at $84,950.Ethereum has also rallied more than 3.3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,613.4th ranked XRP slipped 0.5 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.14.5th ranked BNB shed close to a percent whereas 6th ranked Solana lost 1.5 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked Dogecoin plunged 4.7 percent followed by 9th ranked TRON that erased 3.2 percent overnight. 10th ranked Cardano lost 2.4 percent in the past 24 hours.58th ranked Story (IP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 10 percent. The IP token has added 1.2 percent in the past week. 76th ranked Mantra (OM) rebounded 9.6 percent in the past 24 hours but is still trading 91 percent below the all-time high.26th ranked Pi (PI) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of close to 10 percent. 88th ranked Helium (HNT) also shed 8.8 percent in the past 24 hours.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended April 12 showed net outflows of $795 million. This compared with net inflows of $240 million recorded during the week ended April 4.Year-to-date inflows have reduced to $165 million whereas the assets under management have decreased to $129.9 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset and iShares ETF topped flows by provider during the past week.Bitcoin-based products recorded outflows of $751 million followed by Ethereum-based products that witnessed outflows of $38 million. Solana-based products and short-bitcoin products, both recorded outflows of close to $5 million. XRP-based products recorded inflows of $3.5 million.Close to 87 percent of the cumulative AUM of $129.9 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $113 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 63 percent.AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $7.8 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $5.9 billion. An AUM of $1.1 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $883 million followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $303 million. However multi-asset products and Short Bitcoin products have recorded negative year-to-date flows.The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $342 million from iShares ETF. Grayscale Investments recorded outflows of $187 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund that witnessed outflows of $75 million. Bitwise Funds Trust ETF recorded outflows of $44 million followed by Ark 21Shares that recorded outflows of $27 million.iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $49.7 billion implying a share of more than 38 percent. Though outflows exceed $1.6 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $23.1 billion, which is 17.8 percent of the cumulative AUM of $129.9 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $16.4 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $4 billion.The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for more than 68.7 percent of the total AUM.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX