JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Primis, a discovery platform, owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Tuesday announced that it has deepened its partnership with cybersecurity firm HUMAN Security to enhance protection against digital fraud and elevate trust in the advertising ecosystem.This expansion marks a shift from post-bid monitoring to pre-bid filtering using HUMAN's Ad Fraud Defense solution, MediaGuard.Through this integration, Primis now screens bid requests before they are initiated, effectively blocking invalid traffic from entering its marketplace. This proactive approach is designed to improve transparency and boost campaign performance for advertisers and publishers alike.Primis COO Maayan Segal noted that adopting HUMAN's pre-bid filtering is a significant step in ensuring clean ad inventory and building advertiser confidence. HUMAN's SVP Rick Holtman welcomed the expanded collaboration, highlighting that the solution offers unmatched fraud detection across display, CTV, and digital audio.By adopting HUMAN's advanced fraud prevention tools, Primis continues to deliver greater value to clients while reinforcing its commitment to a safer, more transparent digital ad environment.Monday, IPG closed at $25.14, up 0.52%. In after-hours trading on the NYSE, it declined to $24.65, down 1.95%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX