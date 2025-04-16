Xinhuanet: CCCC Advances China-ASEAN Connectivity Through Cultural Exchange and Regional Projects

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report from Xinhuanet:

On April 11, 2025, the China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Forum, themed "Strengthening ASEAN-China Cooperation", was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chen Zhong, Deputy General Manager of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), was invited to deliver the opening speech at the event, during which he highlighted CCCC's efforts to advance cultural exchange and knowledge sharing with ASEAN countries.

Mr. Chen emphasized the geographic proximity and shared future between China and ASEAN, noting that the forum provides a platform to align the resources and efforts of ASEAN countries to further regional development. Over the years, CCCC has remained committed to contributing to a better future for all. The company leads major infrastructure projects abroad to strengthen global connectivity. In addition to advancing shared growth, CCCC has also fostered closer relationships and cross-cultural understanding, supporting global sustainable development.

Mr. Chen noted that, as a global leader in comprehensive infrastructure services, CCCC operates in 158 countries and regions. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, CCCC has engaged in extensive regional cooperation, investing in and building more than 3,000 infrastructure projects across partner countries. These include over 13,000 kilometers of highways, more than 200 major bridges, and more than 150 key ports. By capitalizing on its engineering expertise, CCCC strengthens connectivity and helps expand shared access to global development opportunities.

The forum was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), and brought together approximately 260 representatives from more than 160 media organizations, think tanks, government agencies, and businesses across China and ASEAN.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664867/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cccc-advances-china-asean-connectivity-through-cultural-exchange-and-regional-projects-302429753.html