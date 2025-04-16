Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc.: Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Inc. Issues Recall on Dorado Nutrition Brand Spermidine Supplement 10mg Vegetable Capsules Due To Undeclared Wheat Allergen

Supplement Manufacturing Partners, Inc. is recalling Dorado Nutrition brand Spermidine Maximum Strength 10 MG per serving, because it contains undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Spermidine Maximum Strength 10 MG per serving was sold online at Amazon from 05/22/2024 to 04/04/2025.

Product was also sold in Germany as Spermidin 60 Kapseln 38g under Deep Green GmbH, aka Space Garden.

The Dorado Nutrition brand Spermidine Maximum Strength 10mg per serving is packaged in a white capsule bottle containing 120 capsules. The product is labeled with a blue outlined label, with a best by date of 04/2026 located on the bottom of the bottle, with Lot Number 12792402-44 and 12792402-44J. No allergic or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after a Supplement Manufacturing Partner investigation following a test of the product. It was discovered that product containing wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. The mislabeled product has been removed from sale.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at SMPQuality@smpnutra.com or at 833-810-9896, 9-5 EST.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:

833-810-9896 9-5 EST.

SMPQuality@smpnutra.com

