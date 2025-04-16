BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Change in Portfolio Manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Change in Portfolio Manager



16 April 2025

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, as a result of changes being made to BlackRock's Global Emerging Markets (GEM) team structure, Gordon Fraser will become a co-manager of the Company's portfolio alongside Sam Vecht, who will continue as lead co-manager. Mr Fraser will replace Christoph Brinkmann who is stepping down from his role. The changes will have immediate effect.

Mr Fraser is a Managing Director and senior investor on BlackRock's Fundamental Equity Global Emerging Markets Platform. He brings 18 years of EM investing experience, having managed long-only and long-short portfolios on the team. He is also responsible for the team's broader macro research process.

Mr Fraser joined the Global Emerging Markets Platform in 2006 as part of BlackRock's Analyst Program. He earned a BA (1st class) and an MPhil (distinction) in Economics from Cambridge University in 2006. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

No changes are being made to the way the portfolio is managed on a day-to-day basis as a result of these changes.

Carolan Dobson, Chairman of the Company commented:

"Sam continuing as lead portfolio manager provides continuity and we welcome the addition of Gordon Fraser to the team as a named co-manager. We thank Christoph for his significant commitment and contribution to the Company."

Enquiries:





Sarah Beynsberger 0207 743 2639

Bart Nash 0207 743 5777

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary