Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 44,947 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 270.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 268.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 269.4183p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,421,580 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,624,870.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,947

Volume weighted average price (pence): 269.4183

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 32 268.20 08:33:53 00074842123TRLO0 XLON 400 268.20 08:33:55 00074842125TRLO0 XLON 423 268.20 08:33:55 00074842126TRLO0 XLON 606 268.60 08:34:00 00074842129TRLO0 XLON 400 269.60 08:52:18 00074843230TRLO0 XLON 562 269.60 08:52:18 00074843231TRLO0 XLON 638 269.60 08:52:18 00074843232TRLO0 XLON 278 269.60 08:52:18 00074843233TRLO0 XLON 782 269.00 09:00:10 00074843864TRLO0 XLON 88 269.00 09:00:10 00074843865TRLO0 XLON 798 268.60 09:03:51 00074844184TRLO0 XLON 81 268.60 09:05:11 00074844258TRLO0 XLON 427 269.40 09:19:16 00074844884TRLO0 XLON 353 269.40 09:19:16 00074844885TRLO0 XLON 788 270.00 09:22:25 00074845159TRLO0 XLON 948 268.60 09:31:18 00074845460TRLO0 XLON 660 268.60 09:41:59 00074845839TRLO0 XLON 800 269.60 09:44:35 00074846060TRLO0 XLON 99 269.60 09:44:35 00074846061TRLO0 XLON 156 270.00 10:00:49 00074846753TRLO0 XLON 722 270.00 10:05:12 00074846956TRLO0 XLON 767 270.00 10:05:12 00074846957TRLO0 XLON 892 269.60 10:19:00 00074847764TRLO0 XLON 800 270.00 10:37:05 00074848396TRLO0 XLON 500 270.00 10:42:29 00074848608TRLO0 XLON 392 270.00 10:49:29 00074848837TRLO0 XLON 483 270.00 10:59:19 00074849286TRLO0 XLON 128 270.00 10:59:24 00074849291TRLO0 XLON 185 270.00 10:59:24 00074849292TRLO0 XLON 495 270.00 10:59:24 00074849293TRLO0 XLON 1675 270.00 11:35:47 00074850625TRLO0 XLON 852 270.00 11:35:47 00074850626TRLO0 XLON 265 269.00 11:45:53 00074851407TRLO0 XLON 553 269.00 11:45:53 00074851408TRLO0 XLON 31 269.20 12:03:37 00074852092TRLO0 XLON 1202 269.40 12:07:46 00074852271TRLO0 XLON 946 269.40 12:19:46 00074852789TRLO0 XLON 853 270.00 12:45:02 00074853862TRLO0 XLON 200 270.00 12:45:02 00074853863TRLO0 XLON 575 270.00 12:45:02 00074853864TRLO0 XLON 73 268.60 12:48:30 00074854159TRLO0 XLON 378 268.60 12:48:30 00074854160TRLO0 XLON 376 268.60 12:48:30 00074854161TRLO0 XLON 544 268.40 13:20:33 00074855285TRLO0 XLON 237 268.40 13:20:33 00074855286TRLO0 XLON 327 268.40 13:20:33 00074855287TRLO0 XLON 598 268.40 13:20:33 00074855288TRLO0 XLON 792 269.00 13:22:08 00074855358TRLO0 XLON 128 269.00 13:22:08 00074855359TRLO0 XLON 859 268.60 13:29:19 00074855811TRLO0 XLON 139 269.80 13:40:38 00074856326TRLO0 XLON 908 269.80 13:40:38 00074856327TRLO0 XLON 400 269.80 13:43:38 00074856636TRLO0 XLON 438 269.80 13:43:38 00074856637TRLO0 XLON 1275 270.00 14:01:44 00074857050TRLO0 XLON 60 269.40 14:05:10 00074857194TRLO0 XLON 884 269.40 14:05:10 00074857195TRLO0 XLON 912 269.40 14:15:10 00074857559TRLO0 XLON 82 269.40 14:24:10 00074858038TRLO0 XLON 692 269.40 14:24:40 00074858055TRLO0 XLON 946 268.80 14:30:53 00074858369TRLO0 XLON 832 269.00 14:30:53 00074858370TRLO0 XLON 828 269.60 14:42:42 00074859527TRLO0 XLON 1034 269.80 14:51:40 00074860562TRLO0 XLON 832 269.80 14:51:46 00074860583TRLO0 XLON 938 270.00 14:59:53 00074861328TRLO0 XLON 75 270.00 15:17:31 00074862820TRLO0 XLON 800 270.00 15:17:31 00074862823TRLO0 XLON 400 270.00 15:17:31 00074862824TRLO0 XLON 191 270.00 15:17:31 00074862825TRLO0 XLON 929 270.00 15:17:31 00074862826TRLO0 XLON 866 268.40 15:19:30 00074863362TRLO0 XLON 942 269.00 15:24:00 00074863955TRLO0 XLON 741 269.20 15:31:22 00074864901TRLO0 XLON 117 269.20 15:31:22 00074864902TRLO0 XLON 800 269.20 15:35:48 00074865101TRLO0 XLON 44 269.20 15:35:48 00074865102TRLO0 XLON 400 269.60 15:41:46 00074865706TRLO0 XLON 457 269.60 15:41:46 00074865707TRLO0 XLON 193 269.20 15:46:18 00074865961TRLO0 XLON 400 269.20 15:46:18 00074865962TRLO0 XLON 245 269.20 15:46:18 00074865963TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

