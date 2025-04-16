AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK), a Dutch brewer, on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of 7.784 billion euros, lesser than 8.184 billion euros, recorded for the same period last year.Net revenue stood at 6.542 billion euros as against the prior year's 6.847 billion euros.Revenue, beia, was 7.788 billion euros, compared with 8.184 billion euros a year ago.Net revenue, beia, moved down to 6.544 billion euros from last year's 6.847 billion euros.Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group, said: 'Based on our current assessment of risks and our ability to adapt, Heineken confirms the key financial indicators of our 2025 guidance, including our full-year expectations of 4% to 8% organic growth in operating profit (beia).'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX