Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
16.04.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist (PACW LN) 
Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Apr-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.788 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 205048137 
CODE: PACW LN 
ISIN: IE0009HF1MK9 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE0009HF1MK9 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     PACW LN 
LEI Code:   2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 
Sequence No.: 383065 
EQS News ID:  2118784 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2118784&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
