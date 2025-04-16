OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 6-1/2-month low of 1.3289 against the pound and a 5-day low of 142.11 against the yen, from early highs of 1.3230 and 143.18, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 1.1385 and 0.8129 from early highs of 1.1293 and 0.8208, respectively.The greenback edged down to 1.3924 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.3960.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.35 against the pound, 141.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc and 1.43 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX